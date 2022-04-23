Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $82.38. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $73.42 and a twelve month high of $88.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.