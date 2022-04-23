Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $248.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.46 and its 200-day moving average is $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $236.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

