Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 on June 15th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Shares of ED opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

