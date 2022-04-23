Credit Suisse Group Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $272.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $336.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.22.

FB stock opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $501.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $183.27 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.28.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,707,217. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

