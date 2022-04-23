Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 107 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $520.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $490.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $503.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

