Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $252.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $251.52 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.73.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.