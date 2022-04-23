HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.400-$17.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $16.40-17.60 EPS.

Shares of HCA opened at $210.64 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $196.22 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

