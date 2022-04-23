Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $471.40 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $546.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.08.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.00.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.