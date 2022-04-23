Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $219,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,818 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $36.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

