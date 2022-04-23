Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 90,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.94.

NYSE DE opened at $403.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.58. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

