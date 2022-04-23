Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 611 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day moving average of $168.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

