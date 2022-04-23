Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Sunrun by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $435.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUN. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.