Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $215,186,000. Zoom Video Communications Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $149,381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,266,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth $43,525,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 36.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,631,000 after buying an additional 88,923 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.52. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.05 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

monday.com Profile (Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.