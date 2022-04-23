West Family Investments Inc. Sells 41 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $456.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.43 and a 200-day moving average of $563.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

