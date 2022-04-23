MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,690.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $979.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,093.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,224.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.78 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

