Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Trading 4.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $26.54 and last traded at $26.46. 4,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 197,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $897.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

