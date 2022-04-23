Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.35.

CAT stock opened at $216.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

