AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Shares Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $98.98 and last traded at $100.92. Approximately 6,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 863,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.61.

Specifically, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,437 shares of company stock worth $21,649,689. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.94. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AutoNation by 415.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 315,394 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

