Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1,946.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after buying an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,462,000 after buying an additional 4,645,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

