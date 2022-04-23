West Family Investments Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,674,000 after acquiring an additional 832,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,573,000 after acquiring an additional 806,161 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Ferguson by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ferguson by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,083,000 after acquiring an additional 95,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $190,734,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($201.67) to £140 ($182.15) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,092.25.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

