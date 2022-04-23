Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Decreased by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

PM stock opened at $102.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average is $97.20. The company has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

