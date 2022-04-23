Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $235,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $156,603,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $73,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,928 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,636,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,195,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $285.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

Synopsys Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.