Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 2,658 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 365.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $432,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,327,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,644 shares of company stock valued at $34,083,042. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $171.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.77. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $171.10 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

