Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 609.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after buying an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after buying an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,284.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,371.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,465.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,225.56 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,471.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

