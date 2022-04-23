Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $228,000 Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,098,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,521,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 101.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,417 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 80.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 606,006 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240 in the last three months.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

