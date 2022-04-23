Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $243,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

