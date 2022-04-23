4,472 Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,472 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

BUD opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

