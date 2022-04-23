Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Twilio by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,031.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,349 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $122.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.54.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

