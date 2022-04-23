Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 772.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

