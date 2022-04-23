CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $124,534,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after buying an additional 3,446,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 54.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,803,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,793,000 after buying an additional 1,687,509 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 112.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,500,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,526,000 after buying an additional 1,322,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.80.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

CNHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

