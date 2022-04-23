Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.56.

UPLD stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter valued at $50,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in Upland Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Upland Software by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 83,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 9,888.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 729,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.