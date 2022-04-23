Barclays Lowers Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $60.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWST. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.89. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $144.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.43.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $233,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $67,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,119 shares of company stock worth $1,138,306 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

