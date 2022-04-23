UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $156.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 230.67% and a negative return on equity of 256.66%. As a group, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,425 shares of company stock valued at $79,078. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 78.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 333,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 146,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 36,456 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

