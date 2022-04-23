Zacks Investment Research Lowers United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised United Fire Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.05. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

