Analysts Set LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) PT at $8.17

Shares of LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of LiveVox by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVOX opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LiveVox has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

