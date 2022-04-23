BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,308 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in BrightView by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,021,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 17.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after acquiring an additional 371,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,329,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter.

BV opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.37.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

