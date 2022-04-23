Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $28.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair started coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE:IOT opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

