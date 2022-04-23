Analysts Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Target Price at $228.43

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.43.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $190.63 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

