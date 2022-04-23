Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $114.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

