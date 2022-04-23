Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Target Price at $63.63

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.
Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00.
In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Webster Financial by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Webster Financial by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial (Get Rating)
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
