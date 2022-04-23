Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Target Price at $63.63

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Webster Financial by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Webster Financial by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

