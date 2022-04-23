Brokerages Set OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Price Target at $6.33

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPK. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400 over the last 90 days. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 870,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 169,452 shares during the period. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

OPK stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.86. OPKO Health has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

