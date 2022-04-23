Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Analysts expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.36). SI-BONE reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SI-BONE.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

SI-BONE stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $695.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,946 shares of company stock valued at $344,255 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after purchasing an additional 825,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 309.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 760,836 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,445,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after acquiring an additional 304,050 shares in the last quarter.

About SI-BONE (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.