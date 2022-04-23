Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases Shares of 665 Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alleghany by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,812,000 after buying an additional 119,228 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,422,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alleghany by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Alleghany by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:Y opened at $835.25 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $754.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $698.69.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Alleghany’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Y. StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

