Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $1.00. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

NYSE RTX opened at $100.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19. The company has a market cap of $149.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

