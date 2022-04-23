Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 87.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in FedEx by 21.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,678 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 8.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX opened at $205.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

