Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 225 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IETC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 121.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IETC opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76.

