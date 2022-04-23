Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,837 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,834,000 after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 22,377,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,375,000 after buying an additional 1,533,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.