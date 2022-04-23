Analysts Set Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Price Target at $15.25

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Biodesix alerts:

BDSX opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.27.

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 558,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at $604,887.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Biodesix by 363.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biodesix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Biodesix by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biodesix (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.