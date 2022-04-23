Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $726,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GSEW opened at $63.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.25.

