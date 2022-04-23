Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $569,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $239.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.72.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

